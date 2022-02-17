Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NBW traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 174.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

