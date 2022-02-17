Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NBW traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NBW)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.