Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by 117.7% over the last three years.

WIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 101,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 90,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

