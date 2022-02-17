Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 268,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.