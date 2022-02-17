Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by 2,034.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $22.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NYSE PXD traded up $7.65 on Thursday, reaching $230.13. 4,147,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,473. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

