Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koss by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Koss by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Koss by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,562. Koss has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of 438.22 and a beta of -2.12.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

