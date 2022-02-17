Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Up 52.6% in January

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWNI remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

