Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.19-$3.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.22. 2,253,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.