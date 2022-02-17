Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHUN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 11,126,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,971,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $317.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

