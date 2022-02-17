Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.450-$7.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.60 EPS.

Shares of GPC traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 902,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,797. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

