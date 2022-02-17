Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 86,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.