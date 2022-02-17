The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.17. Clorox posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $146.01. 2,398,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,589. Clorox has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

