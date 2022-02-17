Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Johnson & Johnson also reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.19. 6,226,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $437.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

