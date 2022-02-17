Alpaca Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $38.63 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $61.70 million and approximately $38.63 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.30 or 0.07093277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,559.90 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALPACAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.