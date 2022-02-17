Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post sales of $20.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.70 billion and the highest is $21.22 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $15.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.95. 8,088,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,805,867. The stock has a market cap of $278.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

