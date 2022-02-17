Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.57. 4,239,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,319. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

