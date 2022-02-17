BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.51.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
About BGC Partners
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
