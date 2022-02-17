BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

