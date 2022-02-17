Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Announces Earnings Results

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GRMN stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,863. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 1-year low of $112.75 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Garmin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

