Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 3,905,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,061. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
INFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
