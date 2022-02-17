Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 748,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.