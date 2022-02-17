Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 748,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.