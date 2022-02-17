Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TECK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.98. 2,934,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,363. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.