Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.59

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 1063638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Cognex by 180.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

