First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FAAR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,802. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.861 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

