Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report $767.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $790.50 million and the lowest is $745.21 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 336,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,812. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

