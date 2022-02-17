$2.00 EPS Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Bio-Techne posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.43.

TECH traded down $13.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.19. 293,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.29. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.