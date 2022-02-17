Bata (BTA) Market Cap Hits $203,327.78

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $203,327.78 and $4.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

