Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

