AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.61. 361,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,586. AptarGroup has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

