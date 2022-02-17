Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. 125,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $36.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.