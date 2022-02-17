Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. 125,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

