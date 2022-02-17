Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $157.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $157.00 target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

NYSE WMT traded up $5.39 on Thursday, reaching $138.92. The company had a trading volume of 868,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 469,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

