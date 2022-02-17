Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.84. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $325.89.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

