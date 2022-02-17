Short Interest in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Decreases By 28.0%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 619,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SPSC stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

