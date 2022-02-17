Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

EQNR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,471. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

