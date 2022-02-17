LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives $635.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $635.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVMUY shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($977.27) to €900.00 ($1,022.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.55. 115,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.15. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $124.26 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

