Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Henry Schein also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.91 EPS.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.00. 996,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Henry Schein by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Henry Schein by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

