Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.13. 4,147,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $131.76 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

