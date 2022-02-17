Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Issues Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS.

Shares of Cowen stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cowen has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $861.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cowen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cowen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

