Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. 877,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
