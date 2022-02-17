Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €182.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,701. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

