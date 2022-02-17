Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TD. boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $86.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
