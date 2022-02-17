Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TD. boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

