Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.96. 159,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,151,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

