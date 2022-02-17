Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 594 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,153.10. 93,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,210.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,336.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.