Titus Wealth Management Purchases 1,914 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 279,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 214,212 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP now owns 118,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 88,920 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 251,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 186,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 203.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 73,897 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $18.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.20. The company has a market cap of $617.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.20.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

