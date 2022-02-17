Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report $662.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $656.60 million and the highest is $666.64 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

DOOR traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $98.42. 2,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,488. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,702,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,112,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $21,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

