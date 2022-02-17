Cream Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $16,497.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

