Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Price Target Raised to CHF 70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 65 to CHF 70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Landis+Gyr Group to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

LGYRF stock remained flat at $$64.45 during trading on Thursday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.