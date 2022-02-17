MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €232.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.00.

MTUAY stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,106. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

