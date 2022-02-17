Yield Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,662.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $480,359.00 and $138,662.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00107669 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

