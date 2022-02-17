Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $165.86

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$165.86 and last traded at C$166.30, with a volume of 83861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$172.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$190.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$220.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

