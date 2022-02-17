KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.87

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 102885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

