Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 96,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.
About Alkermes
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkermes (ALKS)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.