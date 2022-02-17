Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 96,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alkermes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 111,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

